By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Coachella music festival in the Southern California desert and Stagecoach, have both been canceled this year, the public health commissioner announced.

The Coachella was earlier postponed for six months until October because of concerns over the coronavirus.

The cancellation order was given on June 10 by the Public health officer of Riverside County, California.





However, the events’ promoter, Goldenvoice, has not yet made a public announcement.

The festival, one of the biggest in the world, brings half a million fans to an open-air site in Indio, east of Los Angeles, over two weekends and was due to take place on April 10-12 and April 17-19.

The line-up this year was headlined by Rage Against the Machine, Frank Ocean and Travis Scott. Nigeria’s Prince of Afrobeats Seun Kuti with his Egypt 80 band was also on the cards.

On Tuesday, Billboard revealed that the company was looking to reschedule the festivals next year.

It is still unclear whether or not Goldenvoice could hold the festivals in April, the month in which they normally take place and probably sell fewer tickets to meet social distancing requirements, or if they would have to move the events to fall 2021 in a bid to increase audience capacity safely.