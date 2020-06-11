Russia recorded 8,779 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 502,436.

The country’s coronavirus response centre revealed this on Thursday.

The death toll grew by 174 to 6,532, while 261,150 people have recovered.

About 8,367 recovered over the last 24 hours, according to the statement.





Moscow, the country’s worst-hit region, reported 1,436 newly confirmed cases, taking its tally of infections to 201,221.

As of Wednesday in Russia, 321,923 people were under medical observation, while over 13.8 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted nationwide.