BET Africa, the home of local and international entertainment gears up to release its debut original daily entertaining series entitled “Isono”.

This drama is the story of a heroic son (Gabriel) – born into a dysfunctional family – who searches within himself for the strength to stand up against a powerful and evil matriarch (Mother Mary) who will stop at nothing to serve her own needs.

Isono (The Sin) features local cast including Nthati Moshesh and Rami Chuene. Nthati will play the protagonist and the antihero Mary, a ruthless woman of faith while Rami plays Jumima aka Juju, an eccentric gossip-monger.

Other actors are: Anga Makubalo, Tokollo’ TK’ Sebothoma and Didintle Khunou happening in Johannesburg, Vosloorus.



