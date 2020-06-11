By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari said he was deeply shocked by the brutal killing of 81 people by the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in a village in Gubio, Borno state.

The president made his feelings known in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Buhari condemned the massacre and charged the armed forces to sustain their recent string of successes against the terrorists.





He urged them to extract a heavy price from the terrorists and bring back all those they kidnapped and a large number of cattle rustled.

President Buhari said he was expecting a detailed briefing by Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno on the outcome of his visit to the affected communities.

“The primordial nature of the killings is particularly shocking because it happened not long after the Ramadan and Eid, and the country is preparing to celebrate the Democracy Day,’’ President Buhari said.

He also expressed the sincere condolences of the government and people of Nigeria to the bereaved families, communities and the government and people of Borno.