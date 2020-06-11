By Michael Adeshina

President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation tomorrow, Friday, to commemorate Nigeria’s Democracy Day.

The time scheduled for the national broadcast is 7am.

Bashir Ahmad, Personal Assistant on New Media to the president disclosed this at about 6 pm on Thursday.





He said: “To commemorate Nigeria’s Democracy Day, President Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the nation on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 7 am. Television and radio stations enjoined to hook up to network services of the NTA and FRCN.”