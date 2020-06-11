By Taiwo Okanlawon

President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina has reacted to the resignation of Jennifer Blanke, as vice president for agriculture, human and social development at the bank.

Blanke’s resignation was confirmed by the bank on Wednesday and takes effect July 4, 2020.

Blanke who joined the bank in 2017, said she is leaving purely for family reasons.





Adesina in a statement, expressed his delight to have worked with Blanke for the last three and a half years.

“I have been delighted to work with Dr Jennifer Blanke over the past three and a half years. She has demonstrated genuine leadership skills and moved the needle on so many fronts, especially in the areas of food security, women’s financial empowerment, and job creation”.

“I wish her all the best and look forward to continued partnerships and engagement with Jennifer,” Adesina said.

This is coming after the U.S Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin, called for an independent probe into allegations by a group of whistleblowers against the AfDB President, Akinwumi Adesina thereby rejecting plans by the bank’s board to stop the investigation on the issue.

Adesina had long denied the allegation.