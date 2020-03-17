By Funmilola Olukomaiya

The term biracial or multiracial is usually applied to people who have a heritage comprised of different races of the world.

World over, there are many famous celebrities who are biracial – actors, actresses, musicians, entertainers, singers, OAPs, models and even politicians.

In the Nigerian entertainment space, biracial or mixed-race celebrities are doing well for themselves, whether based in Nigeria or outside of the country; these excellent men and women have gone on to have successful careers in their chosen fields.

Below are 15 famous Nigerian celebrities who are biracial and doing awesome things.

1. Ramsey Nouah

Born Ramsey Tokunbo Nouah Jr., but widely known as Ramsey Nouah, was born in Edo State to an Israeli father and a Yoruba mother who hails from Owo, Ondo State. He grew up in Surulere, Lagos, where he attended Atara Primary School and Community Grammar School. He obtained a diploma in Mass Communications at the University of Lagos, after which he pursued a career in acting. His acting career kicked off when he starred in the Nigerian TV soap opera ‘Fortunes’ and he has since appeared in numerous films starring as the lead role, and has been called “Lover-Boy” for his numerous roles in romantic films.

2. Sade Adu

Born January 16, 1959, Helen Folasade Adu popularly known as Sade Adu or simply Sade, is a Nigerian-British singer, songwriter, and actress, known as the lead singer of her eponymous band. Sade was born in Ibadan, Nigeria, but brought up in Essex, England. She gained modest recognition as a fashion designer and part-time model, prior to joining the band Pride in the early 1980s. The “Sweetest Taboo” crooner is a Grammy-winning legend with her popularity almost universal.

3. Lilian Bach

Lilian Bach was born in Lagos Island to a Yoruba mother and a Polish father. Due to the nature of her father’s profession, she lived in various parts of the country during her formative years. She attended Army Children’s School, Port Harcourt and Idi Araba Secondary School, Lagos. She briefly majored in Theatre Arts at the University of Lagos. Lilian was shot into the limelight in the 1990s as a model. She also competed in the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria pageant and featured in several television commercials, after which she became the Face of Delta. She began acting in 1997 and have starred in several Nollywood movies of the Yoruba and English genres.

4. Adunni Ade

Adunni Ade is a gorgeous mum of two who was born in Queens, New York, United States to a German-American mother and a Yoruba Nigerian father. She was raised in Lagos and the United States respectively. Adunni had her elementary schooling in Lagos and Ogun states. Her Lagos-based father, who is also a successful businessman inspired her to study Accounting and she earned a degree in Accounting at the University of Kentucky in 2008. Before joining the Nigerian movie industry, Adunni worked in the housing and insurance sectors in the United States and she ventured into fashion modelling and featured in America’s Next Top Model. Upon returning to Nigeria, she landed her first Nollywood role in the Yoruba movie “You or I” in 2013 and has since become a regular face in several Nollywood movies.

5. Caroline Danjuma

Nollywood’s screen delight, Caroline Danjuma, was born to a Scottish father and a Nigerian mother. She studied Environmental Protection Management, Geography and Regional Planning at the University of Calabar. She also obtained a certificate of achievement in organisational behaviour from Edinburgh Business School in 2016. She made her screen debut in 2004, starring in some of Chico Ejiro’s popular films. After a hiatus from the movie industry, she made a comeback in 2016, producing and starring in the romantic thriller ‘Stalker’.

6. Nneka Egbuna

Nigerian singer, songwriter and actress, Nneka Egbuna aka Nneka was born to a Nigerian father and German mother. She first gained public attention in 2004 while performing as an opening act for dancehall reggae star, Sean Paul at Hamburg Stadtpark. After much acclaim, Nneka was given a green light to record her first album.

7. Ashley Madekwe

British-Nigerian actress, Ashley Madekwe, was born in South London, England to a Nigerian father and an English mother. She grew up on a south London council estate and attended The Brit School at age 14. She attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London where she gained a BA in acting. While attending the school, she appeared in numerous stage productions including King Henry V as Princess Katherine and Wuthering Heights as Catherine Earnshaw. Ashley is known for her roles as call girl Bambi in the ITV2 series Secret Diary of a Call Girl, social climber Ashley Davenport on the ABC drama series Revenge and the witch Tituba in the WGN America series Salem.

8. Ade Bantu

Nigerian German musician, producer and social activist, Adegoke Odukoya, better known as Ade Bantu was born in Wembley, London to a German mother and a Nigerian father. In 1973, he relocated to Lagos, Nigeria with his parents Barbara Odukoya and Adeleke Odukoya but after the death of his father in 1986, he moved with his mother and 3 siblings to Germany. Ade Banyu is the frontman of the 13 piece band BANTU and the creator of the monthly concert series and music Festival Afropolitan Vibes which holds in Lagos, Nigeria

9. Tboss

Controversial reality TV star, Tokunbo Idowu popularly known as TBoss Idowu or TBoss, is a Nigerian-born entertainer from Benin city, Edo State. She is born to a Nigerian father and a Romanian mother. She attended her primary school in Suleja, Niger State and then proceeded to The Federal Government Girls College, Calabar. Tboss studied briefly at the University of Lagos before moving to Romania to complete her university education.

10. Eku Edewor

Nollywood actress and TV girl, Eku Edewor, was born in London, along with her twin sister Kessiana. Her mother is Juliana Edewor, an interior designer, restaurateur, and art collector originally from Delta State, while her father, Hugh Thorley, is British and has worked in the food and beverage supply and logistics industries. She was raised in both Nigeria and the United Kingdom. She lived in Lagos until the age of 13, receiving her primary education at St. Saviour’s School and Grange School before travelling back to the United Kingdom, where she attended boarding school at the Benenden School for Girls, and Warwick University in Coventry, England where she bagged a degree in English Literature and Theatre Studies.

11. Shan George

Born in Ediba, a town in Abi local government area of Cross River State, Nigeria; Shan George is the daughter to a Nigerian mum and a British dad. She is an alumnus of the University of Lagos where she studied Mass Communication and went on to produce her debut movie titled All For Winnie during her final year. Prior to debuting in the movie Thorns of Rose, she had previously featured in a 1997 soap opera titled Winds of Destiny. She is best known for her role in the movies ‘Outkast’ and ‘Welcome to Nollywood’.

12. Daddy Freeze

Controversial Nigerian OAP, Ifedayo Olarinde aka Daddy Freeze, although from Osun State, southwest Nigeria, was born in Cluj-Napoca, Romania to a Nigerian father and a Romanian mother. He spent most of his growing years in Ibadan, Oyo State, where he attended the International School. and bagged a degree in Sociology from the University of Ibadan. Daddy Freez began his radio career in 1996 with the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS), Ibadan and later moved on to Cool FM Lagos in 2001. He recently announced his intention to leave Cool FM where he has worked for twenty years.

13. Ibinabo Fiberesima

Nollywood actress and ex-beauty queen, Ibinabo Fiberesima, was born to a Nigerian father and an Irish mother. She began her education when she enrolled as a student at the Y.M.C.A Play Centre, Port Harcourt before she proceeded with her secondary school education at Federal Government Girls College, New Bussa, Niger State. She holds a Bachelor of Arts certificate in English Language and Literature from the University of Ibadan. Ibinabo made her debut as a film actress in the movie Most Wanted and has since gone on to star in several Nigerian films. She is also a former President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria.

14. Sophie Okonedo

Oscar-nominated and Tony-winning British-Nigerian actress, Sophie Okonedo, was born in August 1968 in London. She is the daughter of Joan (née Allman), a Jewish pilates teacher who was born in the East End of London, and Henry Okonedo (1939–2009), a British Nigerian who worked for the government. Her maternal grandparents, who spoke Yiddish, were from families that had emigrated from Poland and Russia. She was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Tatiana Rusesabagina in Hotel Rwanda (2004).

15. Carmen Ejogo

Carmen Elizabeth Ejogo was born on 22 October 1973 in Kensington, London, England. She is the daughter of a Scottish mother, Elizabeth (née Douglas), and a Nigerian father, Charles Ejogo. Ejogo is a British-Nigerian actress and singer who started her career as a teenager hosting the Saturday Disney morning show from 1993 to 1995.