The Super Eagles of Nigeria has retained the number 31 position worldwide according to the latest ranking by world football’s governing body, FIFA.

According to the new FIFA Coca-cola rankings released every month and published on FIFA’s official website, the Super Eagles of Nigeria coached by Gernot Rohr is 31st in the world and third in Africa, behind Senegal.

Senegal, Africa’s number one team, are 20th in the world while Tunisia remain number two in Africa and 27th in the world.

According to the new ranking, Belgium is the number one team in the world while world cup winners France are number two. Brazil is number three while England is fourth.

Some minor movement in the top 50 sees Wales (23rd, down 1) and Paraguay (41st, down 1) each fall down a spot, while Ghana (46th, up 1) rise ever so slightly.

Palestine (103rd, up 3) are the first biggest climbers of 2020. The AFC side’s success in January’s Bangabandhu Cup sees them leapfrog Estonia, Trinidad and Tobago, Mozambique and Kenya as they secured the biggest move by points and rank.

Beaten Bangabandhu Cup finalists Burundi (149, up 2), who like Palestine contested four matches in January, move into the top 150.

Elsewhere, Aruba (200, up 1) and Pakistan (200, up 1) managed to improve on their respective positions amidst a rather quiet month in international football.