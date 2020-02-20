By Taiwo Okanlawon

Award-winning reggae/dancehall artiste, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie also known as Patoranking on Friday thrilled residents of Abuja to a beautiful night at his first-ever solo concert.

The concert tagged ‘The Patoranking Experience’ was held on February 14, 2020, at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

The concert came exactly nine months after dropping his power-packed, internationally recognised album, Wilmer, which ranked no.5 on the Billboard chart.

Patoranking treated guests and music lovers with hits from his rich repertoire, while big artistes such as 2Baba, Davido, Tekno, Falz, Teni and Mayorkun.

The night boasted of back to back hits by Patoranking and energized performances from all the guest acts including a moment of love between Patoranking and his daughter Wilmer whom he brought on stage to perform his titled song from his Album Wilmer.

The concert was put together by Amari Musiq and Delphino Entertainment and supported by Heineken and Hennessey also by media houses – Trace, MTV Base, HipTv, Max FM, Beat FM, Classic FM, Cool FM, Wazobia FM, AIT, RayPower FM, and Rhythm FM with Arik Air as the official airline for the event.