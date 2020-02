Snacks are always handy and a quick go-to, to quench hunger pangs before the male meal is ready.

Lifestyle and food vlogger Sisiyemmie showcases 20 different Nigerian made snacks, we can try out, especially the ones we don’t see daily.

From Kulikuli, to kilishi, peanuts, popcorn, plantain chips, chin chin, coconut chips, cassava chips e.t.c If you learnt a thing or two, let us know below.