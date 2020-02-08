President Donald Trump has fired European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland, in apparent retribution for testifying against him in the congressional impeachment proceedings.

He is the second impeachment witness to be sacked by the vengeful US President.

“I was advised today that the president intends to recall me effective immediately as United States Ambassador to the European Union,” Sondland said in a statement. He expressed gratitude to Mr. Trump “for having given me the opportunity to serve.”

Sondland’s dismissal came just hours after Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman, the top National Security Council official on Ukraine who also testified against Trump, was fired and escorted out of the White House by security.