US President Donald Trump raised the gear of attack on ex-National Security Council staff, Lt. Col, Alex Vindman calling him ‘insubordinate’ and lacking in judgment, for testifying against him at the House impeachment enquiry.

Trump launched the attack on Saturday morning, in a double tweet on Twitter, and sprayed bullets at CNN, MSDNC for bringing Vindman’s sack to the front burner.

….was given a horrendous report by his superior, the man he reported to, who publicly stated that Vindman had problems with judgement, adhering to the chain of command and leaking information. In other words, “OUT”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2020

Vindman was sacked on Friday and escorted by security out of the National Security Council Office.

“There is no question in the mind of any American why this man’s job is over, why this country now has one less soldier serving it at the White House,” his lawyer David Pressman said.

“LTC Vindman was asked to leave for telling the truth,” he said.

“The most powerful man in the world – buoyed by the silent, the pliable, and the complicit” had “decided to exact revenge” on Vindman”, Pressman said.

Trump did not mince words about Vindman’s likely fate early on Friday when he spoke with reporters: “I’m not happy with him. You think I’m supposed to be happy with him?…They’re going to be making that decision.”

Vindman testified to the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry in November that Trump made an improper demand of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a July phone call that became the centerpiece of the probe of the Republican president.

Vindman told a Democratic-run committee “I couldn’t believe what I was hearing” in the phone call. Trump asked Zelensky to launch investigations into both Democratic rival Joe Biden and a widely debunked conspiracy theory that Ukraine, not Russia, was behind meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.