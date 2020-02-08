Afro-Dancehall artist, Ketchup comes through with the video of his hit single “Sweet” featuring Flavour.
The Orbeat produced song is interpreted with a crisp video by Stanz Visuals highlighting the African beauty.
Saturday, February 8, 2020
The Orbeat produced song is interpreted with a crisp video by Stanz Visuals highlighting the African beauty.
