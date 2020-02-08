Kenya’s Sharon Cherop has become the first female athlete to finish the 42km race at the 2020 Lagos City Marathon.

35-year-old Sharon Cherop won in the women’s category by setting a new record of 2:31:38, two minutes later than she made a similar race in Eldoret Kenya in 2018.

She also won the Eldoret City marathon in 2018 with a time of 2:29:57

The 42km race kicked-off from National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos and ended at Eko Atlantic, Lagos.

Her compatriot, David Barmasai, earlier emerged winner of the male category of the 2020 Lagos City Marathon.

Both male and female 42km runners competed for the grand prize of $50,000 while the second and third place winners $40,000 and $30,000 respectively.