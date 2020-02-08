Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Addis Ababa, Ethiopia ahead the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Heads of State and Government of the African Union.
He was received by Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed.
