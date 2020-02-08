Mrs. Queen Uboh-Idris has resigned from her position as the President of the Nigerian Para-Powerlifting Federation.

Uboh-Idris resigned after successfully hosting the Abuja 2020 Para-Powerlifting World championship.

Uboh-Idris announced her resignation to a bewildered audience at the closing ceremony/dinner held in honour of athletes and officials of the just concluded Para Powerlifting World Cup at the International Conference Center in Abuja on Friday night.

Efforts by journalists to speak to the President on the reasons behind her resignation were unsuccessful as officials of the body and overzealous friends denied access to her.

Uboh-Idris has been embroiled in controversies prior to the World Championship, with one of them being when she was quoted to have raised alarm over Team Nigeria missing out of attending a tournament that is being hosted in Nigeria.

She was rumored to be at loggerheads with the decision of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development who approved thirty athletes against the sixty athletes she favored to participate at the just concluded Para Powerlifting event.

However, She promised to issue a statement at a later date, to explain the reasons for action.

The seven-day Abuja 2020 Para-Powerlifting World Championship, which ended on Friday in Abuja, featured athletes from Georgia, Ghana, Egypt, Cameroon.