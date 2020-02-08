The 2020 Lagos Marathon has continued to engender a healthy lifestyle for some Lagosians who believe, another reason to run the race was for health benefit, especially if one makes it a way of life.

The race began at 6:30 a.m at the National Stadium in Surulere for athletes running the 42km marathon and finished at Eko Atlantic City.

The atmosphere was energetic, the weather was fabulous, the sun wasn’t in a hurry to show off. Contestants were moving with positive energy; some for the money, some for fun.

However, for most people, participating in the race wasn’t about winning, for some, it was something they had to participate before they eventually lose strength to run.

Every other hand held a phone capturing precious moments, taking selfies and videos for memories and social media. And also cheering the athletes.

“This is what Sanwo-Olu has been preparing Lagosians for. All that trekking was finally put to good use,” said Emeka Nwanze, who came out to enjoy the event.

“We should thank the state governor for allowing the people practice and prepare well for the event.

“After the intensive warm up the Lagos state government had put Lagosians throughout all week, the outcome is for the marathon.

“I am not happy that a Lagosian did not win this marathon, we were too prepared for today. Sanwo-Olu tried his best preparing us for this,” he said.

Mr Femi Edunjobi, who came out to keep fit, said his plan was just to try to complete the 42km marathon race with the professional athletes and was glad to achieve it.

“I am glad I achieved my aim. I started with the professional athletes and I completed it successfully. My aim is just to keep fit.

“This marathon is also a motivating factor for me, and I hope to make this a lifestyle to always keep me fit,” he said.

NAN reports that police officers were not left behind as some even forgot their role by joining the crowd in cheering the racers, some were dancing, taking photos and videos.

However, Kenya’s David Barmasai Tumo won the 2020 Lagos city marathon with a course record time of 2:10:23.