The organizers of 2020 Lagos City Marathon have confirmed that David Barmasai Tumo who won the race will be awarded an additional $20,000 for breaking the marathon’s four-year record.

The Kenyan broke the marathon’s four-year record in 42km race on Saturday to win the first prize of $50,000.

Tumo finished the race in two hours, 10 minutes and 22 seconds, a time lesser than what previous winners had recorded.

In 2016, Abraham Kiptum of Kenya won in 2:16:21 seconds; 2017: Abraham Kiptum, Kenya 2:15:20secs;

2018: Abraham Kiprotich Kenyan-French 2:13:04secs; and in 2019, Sintayehu Legese of Ethiopia breast the finishing tape in 2:17:28secs.

Both male and female 42km runners competed for the grand prize of $50,000 while the second and third place winners $40,000 and $30,000 respectively.

However, in the female category of 2020 edition, another Kenyan Sharon Cherop came first in 02:31:40secs