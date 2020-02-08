Kenyans David Barmasai Tumo and Sharon Jemutai Cherop are the winners of the 42 km Lagos City Marathon. Both smashed the records.

Tumo set a course record time of 2:10:22, erasing the 2018 course record of Kenyan Abraham Kiprotich, who breasted the tape with a time of 2:13:04.

Ethiopian Sintayehu Legese who won the LagosCityMarathon last year finished with a time of 2:17:28.

Tumo, the 31 year-old Kenyan born in Eldoret, was the winner of the 2011 Dubai Marathon) and came fifth at the 2011 World Championships in Athletics.

Another Kenyan Sharon Jemutai Cherop won in the women’s category by also setting a new record of 2:31:38, two minutes later than she made a similar race in Eldoret Kenya in 2018.

The course record was the time of 2:37:52 set in 2017 by Kenyan Rodah Jepkorir.

The 35 year-old Cherop is a veteran marathoner. She won a bronze medal at the age of sixteen in the 5000 metres at the World Junior Athletic Championships.

She was the bronze medal winner in the marathon at the 2011 World Championships in Athletics and won the Boston Marathon in 2012.

She also won the Eldoret City marathon in 2018 with a time of 2:29:57