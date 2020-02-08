By Taiwo Okanlawon

Kenyan runner, David Barmasai Tumo has emerged the winner of the 42km AccessBank Lagos City Marathon for the year 2020.

The 31 year-old professional runner won the star prize of $50, 000 in the male category, finishing the race in two hours, 10minutes and 23 seconds.

It was a clean sweep as Debeko Dakama and Paul Waweru Chege also from Kenya joined Barmasai on the podium finishing second and third.

The second and third to win $40,000 and $30,000 respectively.

In 2011, David has a personal best of 2:07:18 hours, set winning of Dubai Marathon and came fifth at the 2011 World Championships in Athletics.

The 42km race commenced from National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, at about 6:30am and ended at Eko Atlantic City.

Since the inception of the annual marathon festival, no Nigerian has emerged winner, now in its fifth edition.