The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), an umbrella organization containing numerous Christian denominations has called on the Buhari government to adopt modern technology in curbing domestic security issues.

“In this age of technology where surveillance can be mounted everywhere, those who commit crimes must not go free,” Samson Ayokunle, CAN president, told an audience in Lagos.

He urged the federal government to apprehend bandits demonstrating cruelty and killing fellow citizens.

“What we are saying is that the government (should put) an end to bloodshed by curtailing insurgency. How can humans be slaughtering fellow humans like animals. The perpetrators must not be allowed to go free. They must be apprehended,” he added.

On Monday, President Buhari and leadership of the National Assembly expressed serious concerns over security challenges, including banditry and kidnapping, and agreed to do all they can to tackle them, according to Senate President Ahmad Lawan.