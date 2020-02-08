By Okafor Ofiebor

The hope of former staff of the disbanded Rivers State Transport Management Agency, TIMARIV, to get their jobs back or emoluments since their sack in 2015, has been dashed as the National Industrial Court sitting in Port Harcourt on Friday dismissed the application challenging their disbandment by the state government.

The Court presided over by Justice Kola Olalere ruled that available evidence showed that the TIMARIV workers were employed according to the contract of engagement stipulated in their employment letters, but not as civil servants.

Rivers State Government under Governor Nyesom Wike had disengaged the TIMARIV workers in June 2015 over what it described as public outcry over high-handedness and extortion of members of the public.

Justice Kola Olalere of the NIC Court held that there was no proof that the disbanded TIMARIV workers were employed as civil servants of the Rivers State Government following the laid down Civil Service Principles and Procedures.

Justice Olalare also dismissed the prayers by the disengaged TIMARIV workers for entitlement to allowances, compensation, gratuity and retirement emoluments.

The judge further held that the matter was defective because it was brought through originating summons instead of complaints.

Meanwhile, State Counsel, Patrick Enebeli, told journalists that the Judgment has proved that the disengaged TIMARIV workers have no case.

On his path, the lead complainant for the TIMARIV workers, Amachree Mac Jaja said they would consult their lawyers to decide on the next line of action.

TIMARIV Staff were road Marshalls engaged by former Governor Chibuike Amaechi to control traffic and clear road congestion in Rivers.