FG awards over 70 road projects in North Central.

The Federal Government had awarded more than 70 road projects from 2017 to date in the North Central region as part of measures to improve infrastructural development in the country.

Mr Aganabah Bola, the Acting Director Highway for the North Central, Federal Ministry of Works, disclosed this at Patigi, Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara.

He fielded questions on Saturday on the sideline of an inspection visit to some ongoing federal road projects in the state.

Bola said all the contractors handling the various road projects in the region have returned to their respective sites to achieve remarkable progress before the raining season sets in.

He said the various ongoing road constructions had created employment opportunities and boost economy of the areas where the work is in progress.

The acting director, who led the team on the inspection of ongoing federal government road projects in Kwara, reaffirmed the determination of the federal government to further improve on the provision of infrastructure in all parts of the country.

He said the motive of the on-the-spot assessment of all ongoing road projects was to ensure that the roads are motorable before the raining season sets in.