  Kazeem Ugbodaga Posted in News 45 mins ago

Fani-Kayode lists two outstanding governors in North

Fani-Kayode

Fani-Kayode

Critic, Femi Fani-Kayode has listed two governors he described as outstanding in Northern Nigeria.

Fani-Kayode picked Governor Mutawale of Zamfara and Governor Zullum of Borno.

He said despite his reservation about core northern leaders, the two governors had been outstanding.

“There are two Governors in the north that are outstanding. The first is Governor Bello Mutawale of Zamfara & the second is Governor Babagana Zullum of Borno.

“Despite my reservations about core northern leaders, generally these two young men are outstanding. Both are filled with zeal and courage,” he tweeted.

