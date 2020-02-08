Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has raised an alarm over what it regarded as a plot to attack its secretariat in Bori, Ogoni in Rivers State.

According to a press release signed by the MOSOP Asst. Secretary General Alex Akori, an attempt was made on Thursday, February 6, 2020 by a group “led by Keeper Gbaranor, sponsored and funded by a faction of KAGOTE and oil resumption campaigners to disrupt a MOSOP Steering Committee meeting, cause crises in Ogoni and further dehumanize the people.

“Credible information available to MOSOP indicates that the target is to attack the workers at the MOSOP Secretariat, weaken MOSOP’s resistance against Shell and forceful oil resumption, cause a security problem and possibly invade Ogoni with the military.

“MOSOP has been enmeshed in a battle with Shell and her allies following failed attempts to induce the President of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke, to accept forceful oil resumption in Ogoni.”

Akori recalled that on January 4, 2020, a faction of KAGOTE created a group led by one Keeper Gbaranor to, according to him, cause crises in the movement.

“The KAGOTE group orchestrated the arrest and detention of the President of MOSOP Fegalo Nsuke and announced its cronies as an Interim Management for MOSOP.

“In its reaction then, MOSOP condemned KAGOTE’s desperation and noted that KAGOTE as a separate organization cannot form an executive for MOSOP at its will nor is KAGOTE empowered under the MOSOP constitution to interfere in the affairs of MOSOP”, he recounted.

Nsuke, according to him, was elected on December 19, 2018 at a general election held at the MOSOP Secretariat in Bori.