Chinko Ekun kickstarts the year on a high note as he releases a brand new single titled “2000 & Retaliate.”
“2000 & Retaliate” is the lad’s first rap single for a long time. Listen to the track and rock your weekend with the vibe.
Saturday, February 8, 2020 11:02 am | Entertainment | 0 Comment(s)
