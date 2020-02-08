The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), has commended the Code of Conduct Bureau’s efforts toward ridding Nigeria of corruption.

Prof. Itse Sagay, Chairman of the committee, gave the commendation when he led members of the committee on a courtesy visit to the Bureau Headquarters in Abuja.

He added that the purpose of the visit was to familiarise and get acquainted with the bureau’s activities.

“Looking at what you have reeled out, especially in the area of digitisation, we can say that, given another year, this office will be making headlines like other sister agencies.

“With the tools you are going to acquire and all these improvements to your work, we can see tremendous impacts in the fight against corruption.

“The declaration of assets by public officers is a very critical tool in the anti-corruption war, so we appreciate your potentials.

“I am very encouraged and elated and I am sure that the bad impression that people have about CCB will be eradicated before the end of this year.

“I want to assure you that if we get any request about what you need, we are going to send it forward and push it to the best of our ability because we believe that this is a critical institution in the fight against corruption,’’ he said.

Earlier, Prof. Mohammed Isah, Chairman of the Bureau, had said that the bureau had so far conducted numerous enlightenment programmes to sensitise public office holders on the need to declare their assets.

Isah added that to make the process easy, the organisation was working on going digital with the filling of the asset declaration forms.

“As I am talking to you now, we have been able to get the online asset declaration software fully developed and deployed to our server.’

“When those servers are there, they will ensure the protection of our data and we can have a back-up.

“The Head of ICT has also informed me that we will start test running of online asset declarations by next week.

“So, our challenges with human and paper interface will be reduced,’’ he said.