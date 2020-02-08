Eight Local Government Council chairmen elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State, have switched loyalty to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Local Government Council chairmen who joined the ruling PDP in Zamfara State are; Alhaji Muhammadu Umar, Birnin Magaji LGA chairman, Alhaji Salisu Isah Dangulbi(Maru LG), Alhaji Nasiru Zarumi Masamar Mudi( Bukkuyum LG) and Alhaji Ahmed Balarabe Anka( Anka LG).

Others are Alhaji Lawali Abdullahi( Kaura Namoda LG), Alhaji Shehu Muhammad Faru (Maradun LG), Alh Abdulaziz Ahmed Nahuche(Bungudu LG), and Aminu Mudi Tsafe of Tsafe LG.

The council Chairmen announced their defection shortly after a meeting with Governor Bello Muhammad Matawallen Maradun in Sokoto on Saturday.

Alh Ahmed Balarabe Anka, who briefed after the meeting, said their decision to join the ruling PDP in Zamfara State, along with their supporters, was as a result of Governor Bello Muhammad’s leadership style in restoring peace and tranquility in all parts of the state within a short period of time.

Alhaji Anka said that political stability, unity and peaceful coexistence witnessed during the first 100 days of the governor in Office was an indication of Matawalle’s leadership qualities.

Governor Matawalle thanked them for their foresight in joining the ruling PDP in Zamfara State, pointing out that with this development, the party was moving stronger.

Governor Matawalle assured the council chairmen of equal treatment in the party.