A member of the House of Representatives, Jafar Magaji has distributed water pumps and inputs to 60 households in three border communities of Adamawa to encourage dry season activities.

Magaji, representing Maiha-Mubi North-Mubi South Federal Constituency, made the disclosure while inaugurating the distribution exercise on Saturday at Belel community in Maiha Local Government Area of the state.

Magaji, who was represented by Bala Karisma, said the inputs were distributed to farmers selected from Sorau, Belel and Konkol border communities with the Republic of Cameroon.

He added that the gesture was in line with his campaign promises to empower the people at the grassroots.

The lawmaker urged the beneficiaries to ensure effective utilization of the inputs to boost their production.

While reiterating commitment to qualitative representations, Magaji urged the people to be law-abiding and support government’s programmes aimed at the agricultural transformation.

Also speaking, Abubakar Murtala, the District Head of Belel, commended the lawmaker and urged other leaders to emulate the gesture to complement government effort towards addressing poverty.

Some of the beneficiaries, Adamu Konkol, Badamasi Abubakar and Mijinyawa Shuaibu thanked the lawmaker over the gesture, adding that it would go a long way to encourage irrigation activities in the area.