Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has ordered that all campaign billboards erected across the state in the build up to the last governorship election should be dismantled forthwith.

This is contained in statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Mohammed.

The governor has also directed that all campaign stickers, plate numbers, handbills and posters embossed on vehicles, tricycles and motorbikes should be removed henceforth and directed the Vehicle Inspection Office, the Federal Road Safety Corps and other relevant agencies to enforce the law immediately.

The governor also ordered that campaign billboards erected or placed in offices and other public institutions in the state should be removed as well.

According to the governor, the directive takes immediate effect and warned that anyone found with such campaign or election related materials after this announcement would face the law.