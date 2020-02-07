Governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike has called on the Judiciary to always dispense justice according to the law, pointing out that it must not allow itself to be intimidated by other arms of government.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, on Thursday at the Government House Port Harcourt, Governor Wike said that the Judiciary remained vital to the sustenance of democracy.

“You are the ones to decide what is right or wrong. Never allow anyone to intimidate you. The moment you take the oath of office, dispense Justice according to the law. “People are afraid to dispense justice because of intimidation. In some cases, they use the EFCC to intimidate judges. Whether or not you do your work, they will come after you. Without the Judiciary, there will be no democracy “.

“The most corrupt arms of Government are the Executive and Legislative Arms. When they say that the Judiciary is corrupt, I laugh. The pressure on the Judiciary is from the Executive and Legislative Arms. The people who initiate the process are the ones who are corrupt “, he said.

According to him, the judges have allowed themselves to be boxed to a corner by the Executive and the Legislative arms, each time they fail to rise up to the occasion.

“The Judiciary must stand up to say that enough is enough. If you don’t stand up, then this democracy is in danger”, Wike warned.