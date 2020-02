Mavin Records and Blowtime Entertainment artiste, Crayon is out with a new single and the official video for his latest record dubbed “Kpano.”

“Kpano” serves as Crayon’s first song in 2020, and it comes after the release of his highly acclaimed body of work, the “Cray Cray” EP which was his first under the Mavins imprint.

The record was produced by music producer, Ozedikus.