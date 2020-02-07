National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said ‘merchants of hate and fake news’ are plotting to sow discord between him and President Muhammadu Buhari.

He was reacting to a false statement credited to him, in which he was said to have described Buhari as an ‘ethnic bigot’ and an ‘agent of destabilisation’, who ‘if given the chance would ensure the disintegration of the country”.

Tinubu’s spokesman, Tunde Rahman vehemently denied that Tinubu ever spoke that way

Rahman said the concocted statement was the “handiwork of merchants of hate and fake news”.

“Let’s dissect it: Yes Asiwaju and GMB as he then was, were not in the same party in 2003. But they were not on each other’s path to warrant any hard feelings in the first instance. GMB was contesting for the presidency in 2003, Asiwaju was Lagos governor seeking re-election which he got. GMB was contesting against President Obasanjo.

“Truth is Asiwaju would even wish that GMB defeated the dictatorial President Obasanjo who ruled the country on his whims. Against a clear decision of the Supreme Court Obasanjo seized Lagos allocation and did many unthinkable. Asiwaju would not descend so low as to label anyone ethnic bigot or religious fanatic.

“These words are neither of him nor relate to him in any way. The agents of darkness who are bent on sowing seeds of discord at this time the nation is confronting challenges of insecurity and religious extremism should tell us when he uttered those words.

“Where did he speak? Was it a newspaper interview? Was it a public lecture? No source. No attribution. The merchants of fake news just did a fantastic quote to cause mischief and create discord. We should not allow them.”