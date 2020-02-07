Universal Music Group’s recording artistes, Sauti Sol, officially comes through with a brand new single titled “Suzanna.”

The video of “Suzanna” was directed by Leke Alabi-Isama, shot in Nigeria. “It’s more comic relief judging by how they are styled in the 70s disco ball chic complete with puffy colourful men blouses, large ‘fros and perms. ‘It’s also a reminder of the good ole days of how stylish Africans were.”

Polycarp Otieno says good vibes continue in the new album, and it will be a milestone release for the group. “There is a lot of maturity in the album. We have come of age and we express how people should perceive us freely after 11 years as professional singers.