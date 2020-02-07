The Inter Party Advisory Council of Nigeria (IPAC) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately reverse its decision on the de-registration of 74 political parties.

The council made the call in a statement signed by its National Legal Adviser, Mr Ezeobika Chukwudi, on Thursday in Abuja.

Chukwudi described INEC action as affront on the judiciary, an abuse of the Court Process and a conscious disregard for the rule of law.

He said that IPAC viewed with serious concerns, the decision by INEC deregistering 74 political parties without observing due process and provisions of the law.

“The IPAC is aware of an action instituted at the Federal High Court by 33 political Parties, who are members of the Council in Suit Number FHC/ABJ/CS/444/2019 filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja seeking amongst other things, an Order restraining INEC from deregistering concerned political Parties pending the determination of the Suit.

“The Federal High Court, upon hearing the motion for an interlocutory Injunction on the Jan. 23, 2020, adjourned for ruling on Feb. 17, 2020.

“It is however reprehensible on the part of INEC to take such decision, which is an affront on the judiciary, an abuse of the court process and a conscious disregard for the Rule of law.

“By the action purportedly taken by INEC today, the Council is of a firm view that INEC as an institution no longer has regards or respect for the rule of law in Nigeria and has lost the confidence of political parties in the political affairs of the nation.

“The Council hereby calls on INEC to immediately reverse the purported decision in order not to infringe on the rights of political parties as guaranteed under the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As amended) By the Provisions of Sections 221 – 229, no provision is inferior or superior to the other”, Chukwudi admonished.