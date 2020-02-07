President Buhari arrives Addis-Ababa.

President Muhammadu Buhari arrived Addis-Ababa, Ethiopia on Friday night ahead of the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU).
He was received by Ethiopian Prime Minister, H.E. Abiy Ahmed Ali.
Friday, February 7, 2020 10:21 pm | News | 0 Comment(s)
President Muhammadu Buhari arrived Addis-Ababa, Ethiopia on Friday night ahead of the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU).
He was received by Ethiopian Prime Minister, H.E. Abiy Ahmed Ali.
What do you think?