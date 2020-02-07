Nigerian actress, Singer, Philanthropist, and former Model Omotola Jalade Ekeinde and her daughter Meraiah are a year older today.

The proud mum who just clocked 42 today took to Instagram to share pictures and videos of their mother and child moments.

Omotola captioned the post with the caption below:

Happy Birthday to Us!

I waited till it’s 12midnight where you are @miiimiii_e to do this a Post!

My Twinnie, My Love, My baby ( not a teenager anymore …arghhhh) I Love You ! ❤️💕😘 You’re a Ball of Light. Never Angry , Always Happy! Always Thoughtful ! Our Supermodel , Our Fashionista, our Diplomatic Mimi. My Bestie, you chose to come into this world on my birthday and I’m truly grateful for the Joy thus has Continued to bring me. I Love you.

On this day, I wish you Even More Wisdom, Peace, Good health and Definitely God’s Favor . We call you Miss Beauty and Brains … permit me to share that title with you. 😜

Happy birthday to Us!!!!! Yahhhhhh

🥂💃🏼🥂❤️🥂🎊🥂🍾🥂🎊🥂

Omotola married Captain Matthew Ekeinde in 1996 and together they have 4 children: Princess, M.J, Meraiah, and Michael.