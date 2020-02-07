Nigerian dancehall singer, Patoranking kickstarts 2020 with the release of a brand new single entitled “I’m In Love.”
“I’m In Love” comes after the release of his highly acclaimed body of work, “Wilmer” album which was released in 2019.
