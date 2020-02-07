Ogun State government has sympathised with market men and women, whose shops were gutted by fire at Origbegi market railway, Lafenwa, Abeokuta.

The state government through it Deputy Governor Engr. Noimot Salako Oyedele has also promised to support the victims to get back on their feet soon.

Engr. Noimot, made this known during an on the-spot assessment visit to the market, saying the incessant fire outbreaks in the state was becoming a major concern to the state government.

“His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has pledged to support the affected victims, as he has done to victims of Olabisi Onabanjo International market, Ijebu-Ode and Sabo Sagamu market recently”, she said.

While commending the Fire Service for its quick response to prevent the spread of the fire, she cautioned cigarette smokers not to drop the stubs indiscriminately, noting that findings showed that the fire outbreak was not connected to any power surge.

She advised market men and women to always take care of their environment and not drop anything inflammable on the ground, especially during this period of harmattan.

In his remarks, the Babaloja of Lafenwa Market, Alhaji Musa Adeyinka said the fire happened over night, while everyone had gone home, attributing the inferno to the careless dropping of cigarette stubs on the floor by smokers which triggered the fire, of which the number of shops it affected could not yet be ascertained.