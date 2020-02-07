Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has revealed how the late former President of Kenya, Arap Moi, educated him on the Sudan crisis.

Obasanjo acknowledged the contributions of the late Africanist, who passed on February 4, towards the search for international peace, especially in Africa.

He recalled Moi’s efforts at engendering the successful outcome of the peace negotiations, which he brokered between the Government of Sudan and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army in 2002.

Obasanjo affirmed that the successful execution of the Machakos Agreement by the two major parties to the Sudanese conflict represented a substantial step in the direction of a just and durable resolution of the long-drawn crisis in Sudan.

In a letter of condolence sent to President Uhuru Kenyatta, on Thursday, the former Nigerian leader said that President Moi “lived a fulfilled life, having served his country energetically in various capacities before he finally became the second President of Kenya from 1978 to 2002”.

“A man of principle and commitment, he embodied the virtues of labour. He was accommodating but firm and decisive.”

Obasanjo recalled that “under President Moi, Kenya was globally acknowledged as not only a frontline State that had widespread influence in cementing East African countries like Uganda and Tanzania into a coherent trading block but also one of the few African countries that have served as a beacon for the hope of African Renaissance”.

“As part of concerted efforts at implementing the New Partnership for African Development (NEPAD), an African initiative designed to forge a new partnership among ourselves and between Africa and the international community, President Moi facilitated a Summit of Heads of State and Government in his sub-region ahead of G8 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, held on June 26 to 28, 2002 to enable dialogue on NEPAD and to arrive at common objectives and chart the future for the initiative both in his sub-region and Africa as a whole.

“This also enabled Africa to present a unified position at the G8 Summit. Indeed, his commitment, understanding, foresight, and willingness to champion the cause of NEPAD cannot go unrecognized.

“I join the Government and the people of Kenya as well as millions of others around the world in mourning a man, who, in his very eventful political life, did much to shape the political tapestry of not only Kenya, but also that of Africa and, by extension, the world at large,” Obasanjo said.