Brazil star Neymar, who joined PSG from Barcelona for £198million back in August 2017, is by far the Ligue 1’s top earner – pocketing around £2.6million a month before tax. That equates to a weekly salary of around £600,000.

French daily L’Equipe released estimates of monthly salaries across the Ligue 1’s top tier.

LIGUE 1’S TOP EARNERS (MONTHLY SALARIES)

1. Neymar (PSG): £2.6million

2. Kylian Mbappe (PSG): £1.6m

3. Thiago Silva (PSG): £1.3m

4. Edinson Cavani (PSG): £1.1m

5. Marquinhos (PSG): £1m

5. Marco Verratti (PSG): £1m

7. Angel Di Maria (PSG): £932,000

8. Keylor Navas (PSG): £850,000

9. Mauro Icardi (PSG): £678,000

10. Leandro Paredes (PSG): £635,000

11. Presnel Kimpembe (PSG): £568,000

12. Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco): £551,000

12. Ander Herrera (PSG): £551,000

14. Julian Draxler (PSG): £508,000

14. Cesc Fabregas (Monaco): £508,000

16. Kevin Strootman (Marseille): £424,000

16. Dimitri Payet (Marseille): £424,000

16. Idrissa Gueye (PSG): £424,000

19. Tiemoue Bakayoko (Monaco): £381,000

19. Sarabia (PSG): £381,000

19. Abdou Diallo (PSG): £381,000

22. Florian Thauvin (Marseille): £357,000

23. Memphis Depay (Lyon): £355,000

24. Thilo Kehrer (PSG): £347,000

25. Anthony Lopes (Lyon): £388,000

25. Steven Nzonzi (Rennes): £388,000

27. Islam Slimani (Monaco): £321,000

28. Steve Mandanda (Marseille) £305,000

29. Bertrand Traore (Lyon): £296,000

30. Valere Germain (Marseille): £279,000