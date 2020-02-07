Brazil star Neymar, who joined PSG from Barcelona for £198million back in August 2017, is by far the Ligue 1’s top earner – pocketing around £2.6million a month before tax. That equates to a weekly salary of around £600,000.
French daily L’Equipe released estimates of monthly salaries across the Ligue 1’s top tier.
LIGUE 1’S TOP EARNERS (MONTHLY SALARIES)
1. Neymar (PSG): £2.6million
2. Kylian Mbappe (PSG): £1.6m
3. Thiago Silva (PSG): £1.3m
4. Edinson Cavani (PSG): £1.1m
5. Marquinhos (PSG): £1m
5. Marco Verratti (PSG): £1m
7. Angel Di Maria (PSG): £932,000
8. Keylor Navas (PSG): £850,000
9. Mauro Icardi (PSG): £678,000
10. Leandro Paredes (PSG): £635,000
11. Presnel Kimpembe (PSG): £568,000
12. Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco): £551,000
12. Ander Herrera (PSG): £551,000
14. Julian Draxler (PSG): £508,000
14. Cesc Fabregas (Monaco): £508,000
16. Kevin Strootman (Marseille): £424,000
16. Dimitri Payet (Marseille): £424,000
16. Idrissa Gueye (PSG): £424,000
19. Tiemoue Bakayoko (Monaco): £381,000
19. Sarabia (PSG): £381,000
19. Abdou Diallo (PSG): £381,000
22. Florian Thauvin (Marseille): £357,000
23. Memphis Depay (Lyon): £355,000
24. Thilo Kehrer (PSG): £347,000
25. Anthony Lopes (Lyon): £388,000
25. Steven Nzonzi (Rennes): £388,000
27. Islam Slimani (Monaco): £321,000
28. Steve Mandanda (Marseille) £305,000
29. Bertrand Traore (Lyon): £296,000
30. Valere Germain (Marseille): £279,000
