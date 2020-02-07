American rapper, singer-songwriter, member of the hip hop and trap music trio Migos and record producer Quavious Marshall, known professionally as Quavo features on Justin Bieber’s latest video and audio dubbed ‘Intentions’.

‘Intentions’ was directed by Michael D. Ratner, Production credit goes to OBB Pictures. The song which dropped barely 6 hours ago has garnered over a million YouTube views already. ‘Intentions’ is aimed at supporting Alexandria House’s mission to help women and children move from crisis to stability.

Executive Producers include Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner, Miranda Sherman, Kfir Goldberg, and Andy Mininger while the music video is by Justin Bieber