Nigerian auto dealer, Darry Ogbonna (also known as) IVD releases his latest single titled “2 Seconds.”

“2 Seconds” features Nigerian international superstar, Davido alongside DMW vibe machine, Peruzzi as they come up with an impressive collabo.

The record was produced by DMW in-house music producer, Speroach Beatz. It comes after his joint record with Zlatan tagged “Bolanle,” released in September 2019.