US Republican Senator, Lindsey Graham said Thursday that when he meets “God at the pearly gates” he won’t ask why he voted to acquit President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial.

Graham, speaking on Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade Show, was asked about Sen. Mitt Romney, voting to convict Trump on abuse of power. Romney was the only GOP member to vote for conviction on either of the charges, becoming the first Senator in history to vote to convict a member of their own political party.

Romney, a devout Mormon, gave an emotional speech on the Senate floor on Wednesday, touting his strong belief in his faith as guidance and saying his “oath before God” was at the heart of his decision on impeachment.

Graham, one of Trump’s biggest supporters in Congress, sees his religious beliefs differently, saying, “All I can tell you is that God gave us free will and common sense. I used the common sense God gave me to understand this was a bunch of B.S(bullshit).”

“[Impeachment] was politically driven, it was driven by people who are not looking for the truth, they hate Trump, they were gonna impeach him the day he got elected and if you can’t see through this, you know, your religion is clouding your thinking here,” he continued.

“When I go to meet God at the pearly gates I don’t think he’s going to ask me, ‘Why didn’t you convict Trump?’ I may be wrong but I don’t think that’s gonna be at the top of the list,” Graham said.

