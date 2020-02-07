The Lagos State Police Command says that it is not planning any raid for Thursday and Friday throughout the state.

A statement being circulated on social media especially WhatsApp platforms on Thursday reads: “They just informed us from State command that there is going to be general raiding today, Thursday and Friday night from 8 pm throughout Lagos state… So don’t stay late at night outside. Please tell your loved ones’.”

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, however, advised Lagosians to disregard the message. He described it as fake news.

Bala Elkana gave the advice in a statement he made available to journalists on Thursday.

“The information is not only false but mischievous, calculated toward creating fear in the minds of the people,” he stated.

Elkana urged the public who had received the fake news not to forward it to others.

He said that the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, is totally committed to providing a safe and secure environment for Lagosians.

He said that this was to allow them the opportunity to enjoy more of the nightlife provided by the State.

Elkana said, “The command has emplaced round the clock security across the state.”