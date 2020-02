The Supreme Court has affirmed the judgment of the Court of Appeal which sentenced former governor of Taraba state, John Nyame to 12 years imprisonment for breach of trust and misappropriation of public funds.

The court however set aside the N495 million fines imposed on him by the appeal court.

Nyame had approached the Supreme Court after the court of appeal affirmed his conviction by an FCT high court, but reduced the sentence from 14 to 12 years.

