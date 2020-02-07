A petitioner to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Idongesit Samuel Eyibio has been remanded in a correctional facility in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, after he was found to have lied and concealed information in his petition to the commission.

Eyibio was sent to jail on Thursday by Justice A. A. Okeke, of the Federal High Court, Uyo.

He faced one-count charge of concealing information and misleading investigators in the Uyo Zonal Office of the Commission.

Eyibio’s problem started when he signed a petition, alleging a case of lottery fraud against the Akwa Ibom State Government and one Anietie Ekong of Papi Events and Promotions Limited, but deliberately withheld vital information, which he failed to capture in his petition and statement to the Commission.

His petition was not approved by the Commission because it was considered a civil case and this infuriated the petitioner prompting him to head to Brekete Family Radio Station on 101.1FM, (a Human Rights Radio Station in Abuja), where he levelled several allegations against the Commission.

In his statement to the Radio station, Eyibio alleged that the anti-graft agency was selective in cases brought before it.

In an attempt to clear itself on the allegations, the Commission revisited Eyibio’s petition and assigned the matter to some of the Commission’s investigators to re-investigate Eyibio’s allegations as contained in his petition. He was informed that civil matters are outside the purview of the Commission.

It was discovered during investigation that he had previously taken the same matter to a State High Court, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, where he lost the case on January 4, 2019, a fact Eyibio deliberately concealed from the EFCC.

It was also discovered that contrary to Eyibio’s claim that he won a lottery but was denied his win for no reason, Eyibio actually breached the terms and conditions of the lottery by transferring his winning tickets to other individuals and proxies to clandestinely claim the houses he won through proxies, hence, the disqualification.

Having discovered that the complainant ran to the EFCC using a pseudo names and concealing the court judgement against him, the Commission charged Eyibio for ‘concealing vital information’ from the Commission and thereby misleading investigation.

The one-count charge reads: “That you Idongesit Samuel Eyibio, ‘M’ on or about the 24th day of July, 2019 at Uyo, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did make a statement to officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission via a written petition, addressed to the office of the said Commission which to your knowledge was intended to mislead the officers of the Commission in investigating the petition and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 39 (2) (a) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Establishment Act 2004 and punishable under Section 39 (2) (b) of the same Act.”

Eyibio pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charge, prompting, prosecution counsel, Adebayo Soares to pray the court for a trial date and to remand the defendant in prison custody.

Justice A. A. Okeke adjourned till March 27, 2020, for continuation of hearing and ordered that the defendant be remanded in prison custody.