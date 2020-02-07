As part of its initiative to continuously encourage female entrepreneurs in the country, Ecobank Nigeria last week in Lagos trained over 140 female business owners on digital marketing skills in its state-of-the-art Academy.

The empowerment programme organized by Ecobank Female Entrepreneurs’ Initiative (EFEI) drew participants from Lagos and its environs. EFEI program which was launched by Ecobank last year is designed to recognize women as a separate market segment. The program bundles empowerment and capacity building in form of training and seminars, networking events, loans, trade fairs and exhibition of customers’ products.

Speaking at the event, Head, Consumer Asset Product, Ecobank Nigeria, Daberechi Effiong, said the training which focused on building participants’ digital marketing skills to boost their businesses online. She stressed that apart from growing their businesses, the training would positioned them for increased participation, validation and contribution to their communities.

Effiong who is also the Coordinator of Ecobank Female Entrepreneurs Initiative, explained that “the training focused on social media marketing, search engine optimization, content building and the Ecobank female entrepreneurs’ opportunities. This is designed to provide them with the necessary support to excel in their endeavours, promote and grow their businesses,” she said.

She pointed out that the objectives of EFEI initiative is to foster deeper and longer relationships with women in business by providing a profitable banking platform for their growth and success and making Ecobank the first choice Bank for women across the country.

“In line with the Initiative’s value proposition, women across Nigeria are meant to be trained on skills that will enhance the growth and expansion of their businesses. This is the first tranche of the capacity building training for 2020. We will take the empowerment to other parts of the country during the year,” she stated.

She advised the women business owners to put the training to good use to boost their business, assuring them of Ecobank’s support to grow their business.

Cross section of participants gave feedback on how the training has given them the needed exposure to boost their businesses online and steps they will take using all the information received.

A participant, Managing Director/Chief Executive, Decency-Ella Media Solution, Mrs. Stella Ezeh, said, “ Thank you, it is my pleasure. Looking forward to be contacted in the future training.”

The speakers at the event include Rejoice Chukwuma, Programs Manager/Trainer at Haptics Nigeria for Digital skills training; Ms. Mercy Igbafe, Digital Consultant and Founder of Learntor Nigeria and Mrs. Daberechi Effiong, Coordinator, EFEI.