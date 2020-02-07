By Okafor Ofiebor

The Rivers Police Command has redeployed commander of the infamous E-crack Squad of SP Benson Abisoye, in whose custody the late Chima Ikwunado, an auto-mechanic was allegedly tortured to death while other Ikokwu 4 sustained life-threatening injuries.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Mustapha Dandaura, who spoke for the first time on Wednesday since the death of Chima Ikwunado broke, disclosed this to the deceased’s family who paid him visit in his office.

Mrs Adaugo Ikwunado, Chima’s pregnant widow was among family members on the visit.

Dandaura explained that Benson Abisoye, a Superintendent of Police, had to be redeployed to allow for a thorough and unbiased investigations as ordered by the Police Force Headquarters into allegations of torture to death of late Chima Ikwunado and other human rights abuses.

The commissioner, who commiserated with the family assured them that any one found guilty would be prosecuted.

Meanwhile, a human rights lawyer, Henry Ekine, says report of an autopsy is not a prerequisite for instituting criminal proceedings in murder cases.

According to Ekine, there are landmark Supreme Court judgement on murders saying that there are a lot more than medical report.

He said that there were enough evidence that officers of E-crack Squad tortured Chima Ikwunado to death.

Meanwhile, the said Sergeant Rose, the policewoman alleged to have manhandled Chima’s private parts during torture at the E-crack Squad detention, has been detained.

Other six officers being detained at the SCID for torturing the late Chima to death are Inspector Ayogu Fidelis, Inspector Enyina Samuel, Inspector Tope, Inspector Uche, Sergeant Ake Chibuzor and Sergeant Philip Obi.