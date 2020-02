Alterplate head honcho and talented singer Harrysong thrills fans with a brand new record entitled “Bum Bum.” featuring DMW headmaster.

“Bum Bum” is Harrysong‘s first official single for 2020 it comes after the release of his previous record tagged “Isioma,” released back in December 2019.

The record was produced by the highly talented Twinbeatz, mixed and mastered by ace sound engineer, Zeno Foster.